PHOENIX — An NCAA investigation. A Top 25 ranking after playing just four games in 2020. The uncertainty of what might come in another year of pandemic football. If that sounds like a heavy load for the Arizona State football team as it kicks off its highly anticipated season tonight at Sun Devil Stadium against Southern Utah, think again. After a year that felt so silent, there will be boisterous fans in the stands, and marching bands, and tailgate parties and the blessed sound of pads crashing against pads.