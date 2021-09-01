Cancel
Military

Family, lawmakers mourn loss of service members stationed at Bragg, Lejeune

By John Trump
ncpoliticalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members and lawmakers, in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, representing N.C. residents are mourning the deaths of a Marine and soldier who died in a terrorist attack while helping Americans and others evacuate from Afghanistan. Thirteen service members, including a Fort Bragg soldier and Camp Lejuene Marine, died while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the Department of Defense announced Saturday, Aug. 28.

www.ncpoliticalnews.com

