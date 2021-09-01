Cancel
Sports

Saratoga Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

1st-$65,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Three Eighths, Hurdle, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:34.840. Booby Trap15622-hd3-13-11-31-41-1¼G. Galligan7.40. Perfect Tapatino15633-½2-½2-½4-1½3-22-2½T. Garner2.45. West Newton15174-14-½4-½2-½2-½3-1¾P. Hendriks11.30. Prayer Hope15667-½6-hd6-1½5-24-74-16¼G. Watters2.50. Wightman14645-hd5-1½5-13-½5-25-1B. Foley4.70. Fightinirishtabit1488887-3½7-96-86-5R. Geraghty14.90. Glencorrib Sky14656-1½7-2½8877S. McKenna6.20. Chetzeron15111-21-1½1-16-1½——R. Condon19.80. 2 (2)Booby Trap16.806.404.20. 4 (3)Perfect Tapatino3.902.80. 8 (7)West...

