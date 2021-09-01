Saratoga Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021

Trainer Bill Mott hasn’t started a horse at Colonial Downs since 2011, a streak that, if all goes according to plan, will end Monday. Mott has runners entered in three of the four MATCH Series stakes to be conducted at Colonial Monday. Two of those horses — Frank’s Rockette in the Seeking the Pearl Stakes and Paris Lights in the Love Sign — are favored, while South Bend is the 3-1 second choice in the Victory Gallop.