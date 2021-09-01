Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 5.0 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary July job estimates show a decrease of 2,000 jobs for a total of 2,637,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 18,900 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 20,900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2021 unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the revised June 2021 rate of 5.4 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in July 2020, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 5.0 percent.