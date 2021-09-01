Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 5.0 percent

dc.gov
 8 days ago

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary July job estimates show a decrease of 2,000 jobs for a total of 2,637,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 18,900 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 20,900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2021 unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the revised June 2021 rate of 5.4 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in July 2020, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 5.0 percent.

does.dc.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Washington Metro#Area Civilian Labor Force#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy