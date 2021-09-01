Cancel
Galt, CA

About Town

 5 days ago

Calendar items for the About Town section of The Galt Herald will be accepted for all local nonprofit events held for the community, and for nonprofit fundraising events at the discretion of the editor. Calendar items must be received by 12 p.m. on Monday to ensure publication in the Wednesday edition. All items must be received in writing or via email and must include a contact phone number. Any items received after noon on Monday are not guaranteed publication in the coming Wednesday edition of The Galt Herald. For more information, call 209-745-1551.

