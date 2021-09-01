Much like everywhere else, positive COVID-19 case numbers starting to reach levels of this past spring in Allamakee County

The weekly updates by the Iowa Department of Public Health of positive COVID-19 case numbers have begun to reveal increased levels in Allamakee County not seen since mid-March of this year. After declining to an average of single-digit weekly positive case numbers in late spring and throughout the summer - at times hovering right around no new positive cases reported, the past two weeks have seen those positive case numbers increase to between 15 and 20 cases per week, with the week of March 9-15 earlier this year being the last time Allamakee County reported as many as 20 new positive cases for a reported week’s timeframe.