Surrounded by his children, Nolan C. Richins, age 85, returned home on Sunday, August 29, 2021 to his sweetheart Barbara, his parents, and sister Judy. Nolan was born on May 12, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to Hilda Rehan and Orville Fowler Richins. Nolan lived in Henefer, Utah until he was 6 years old and then his family moved to Ogden. He loved to hunt and fish and hang out with friends.