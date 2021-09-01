Cancel
Education

First-Generation Students Get Their Bearings on Campus

Dartmouth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past four weeks, students participating in the First-Year Student Enrichment Program (FYSEP) have been getting a preview of life on campus, with classes taught by Dartmouth faculty, skill-building workshops, team and community-building activities, goal-setting and self-assessment sessions, and lots of time outdoors. The goal, according to the FYSEP website, is for students to “learn the mechanics of a successful Dartmouth experience while forging a strong peer network that will continue even after graduation.”

