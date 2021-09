The Devil’s Knob Complex has grown by 2,000 acres, and is now listed at 34,382 acres, as it burns on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest. An update from the Florida Red Incident Management Team said most growth within the complex has been concentrated along the north and east sides of the Smith Fire, although smoky conditions have somewhat limited fire behavior in recent days. If the smoke clears, fire activity is anticipated to be moderate, but new smoke columns may appear.