Girls Varsity Golf Tops Bay village

The Lady Bombers met up with a tough Kankakee Valley team and an abbreviated North Newton team on Thursday. For various reasons North Newton was unable to have a full team. So the Lady’s placed second behind Kankakee Valley in the three way match. Top scores for Rensselaer were: Jenna Minter-54, Carly Drone-54, Addison Hesson-56, Haley Graf-56 and the kick out score of 59 for Josie Zacher. The JV also finished behind KV. Top scores for the JV were: Maggie Maienbrook-52, Maggie Hooker-58, Maddie Martin-58, Mallory Klingler-62 and the kick out score of 63 for Harlie Klemp. The Lady Bombers will be back in action on Thursday September 2 at Rensselaer.