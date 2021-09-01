Cancel
Golf

Girls Varsity Golf Tops Bay village

By Admin
keystoneathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice win last night by the Keystone girls golf against Bay. Karlie Kistler had the low round. Big thanks to the Keystone Boys Team @gregmorgan1984for staying late to root for the girls team. #celebrateKHScats. Boom.

keystoneathletics.com

Norton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Gold & White Golf Teams falls to Revere Varsity Golf Team 183 – 202 – 223

On Monday, August 23rd, The Girls Gold and White teams played Revere’s Varsity. Team at Loyal Oaks Gold Course in Norton. The final score was Revere’s Varsity 183, NR Gold 202, NR White 223 and Revere Varsity B 224. Leading the way for the Lady Bear Gold was the trio of Allison Kryzwicki, Mia Whitt and Savannah Pratt who all shot 50’s. Siddhi Aswani pitched in with a 52. The White team was led by Haley Hutchinson with a 51, Rylie Haynes carded a 54 and Kira Cheren and Rena Steffas both fired a 59.
Erie Times-News

District 10 fall sports top performers for golf and girls tennis, Aug. 19-23

District 10 top performers for the weeks of Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 (file will be updated daily through Thursday):. Nathan Feltmeyer, Fort LeBoeuf: Led the Bison to first place in a Region 5 mege-match at Mound Grove Golf Course with his round of 81. Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep: Posted...
Golffisherstigersathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 3rd place vs Carmel, Center Grove

The Lady Tigers played a tough Purgatory Golf Club on Tuesday in hot and humid conditions. We finished 3rd behind #2 Carmel (159) and #4 Center Grove (165) with a score of 182. Leading the way for the Tigers was Lilly McVay with 40, followed by Sarah Majeski 43, Kristi Lilek 47, Olivia Holding 52, and Megan Lapp 56. Next up for the Tigers is a match against New Palestine on Thursday at Purgatory.
titansathletics.org

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Avon Lake

The Berea-Midpark volleyball team fell to Avon Lake Thursday night in a straight-set decision (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) at Avon Lake High School. The Titans record now stands at 1-3 on the season. Lauren Lantow led the team’s offense with 12 kills while Faith Kingsley added four more. Defensively, Sam Birch...
Golfrensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 2nd place at Kankakee Valley

The Lady Bombers met up with a tough Kankakee Valley team and an abbreviated North Newton team on Thursday. For various reasons North Newton was unable to have a full team. So the Lady’s placed second behind Kankakee Valley in the three way match. Top scores for Rensselaer were: Jenna Minter-54, Carly Drone-54, Addison Hesson-56, Haley Graf-56 and the kick out score of 59 for Josie Zacher. The JV also finished behind KV. Top scores for the JV were: Maggie Maienbrook-52, Maggie Hooker-58, Maddie Martin-58, Mallory Klingler-62 and the kick out score of 63 for Harlie Klemp. The Lady Bombers will be back in action on Thursday September 2 at Rensselaer.
floraathletic.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 7th place at Lady Bengal Invitational

Record 11-6 Coming into the 2021 season, our Birds are looking to build on a very successful 2020 campaign where they finished w/a 66-22 record, won a region championship, an upper state title, & a runner up finish in the state 4A championship to go along w/an individual state championship by senior Gracie McCoy.
wrul.com

Wabash Christian Village Golf Fundraiser

The weather looks decent for the Wabash Christian Village golf fundraiser scheduled for this Friday at the Carmi Country Club. At this point, it’s a day after our heat advisory warning ends and only a 20 percent chance of a passing shower in the afternoon means it’ll be a great opportunity to hit the links.
Nebraska City, NEThe Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska City girls' golf

Pictured are members of the Nebraska City girls’ golf team. From left are Isabelle Johnson, Ella Welsh, Gabby Chance, Grace Easley, Grace McNeely and Natalie Nelson. The Nebraska City girls’ golf team placed fifth at the Beatrice Invite on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Individual scores were Ella Welsh, 42-50—92; Grace Easley, 49-63—112; Isabelle Johnson, 56-69—128; Gabby Chance, 80-69—149; and Natalie Nelson, 89-88—177. Nebraska City shot 481 as a team to finish fifth out of six teams in the A Division. Fairbury did not have a team score. Omaha Duchesne won the tourney with a 362. Other scores were Norris, 411; Waverly, 424; and Beatrice, 429.
floraathletic.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes Runner Up at Charleston Classic — Day 1

Season record 25-7 The lady Falcons loaded up the trusty surburban aka Big Betty & headed down to the low county to compete against 13 other high school teams, consisting mostly of Charleston area schools, at Rivertowne CC – a 20 year old Arnold Palmer gem nestled in the marshlands surrounding Mt Pleasant – an area that has experienced a growth boom based on the heavy traffic that l observed on Hwy 17. As I have heard from several locals “we are full, please stay up north!”
Bloomington, INlebanonathletics.com

Congrats LHS Varsity Girls Golf Team: 1st time in history participating in Hall of Fame Classic.

The Varsity Girls Golf team participated in the Hall of Fame Classic tournament Saturday in Bloomington, IN. This is the first time in school history Lebanon has be able to participate in this tournament featuring the top 20 schools in the state. Senior Ella Taylor led the Tigers with a solid 86, followed by junior Anna Robbins with an 87, sophomore Audrey Patterson shot an 89, senior Brooke Reeves shot 101 and sophomore Emma Hornbecker rounded out the team with a 116. The Lady Tigers placed 14th out of 19 teams with a team score of 363.
escalontimes.com

Golf Girls Top Amador, Fall To Ripon On Links

Earning a split of their matches this past week, Escalon’s golf girls took a win on Tuesday but fell short on Thursday. In the Aug. 24 match at the par 32 Escalon course hosting Amador, it was a 155-180 win. Pacing Escalon was Lucy Allbaugh, coming in at one under par, 31. She was followed by Gracie Bracco, 38; Sarah Bava, 41; Bella Ambro, 45; freshman Genevieve Cazassa, 48 and Kelsey Webster, 52.
Golfkvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf Shoots team record 174 and beats Valparaiso and Wheeler

The Girls golf team shot a record 174 to beat Valparaiso and Wheeler on Wednesday evening at Sandy Pines. The Kougars were led by co-medalist Brynlee “Little one in front” Deboard with a speedy 38. Allison “Smiley” Rushmore shot a personal best 42. Kaelyn “Deboard ” Lukasik shot her season best 46 due to being distracted ????. Lilly “Jim’s Cafe” Van Loon continued to be reliable with a 48 to finish things off for the Kougars. All of the girls played well and should be proud of themselves. Katelyn “Bakker jr” won a great match against Valparaiso #6 player with a very impressive 48. Avarie “slim shady” Rondeau also shot a season best 54. Next up is the Lafayette Jeff invite Saturday morning.
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Warrensburg girls golf tops Odessa

Warrensburg girls golf faced Odessa at the Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept 1. The Tigers edged the Bulldogs 228-234. Sophomore Reece Nimmo was the individual medalist with …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
springsteadathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf falls to Lecanto 198-228

Lecanto Boys Golf beats Springstead 190-228. Springstead’s Andre El Yamani shot a team low 49 while Lecanto’s Hunter Williams shot an impressive match low 38.
WRDW-TV

Andrew Spurlock Named Girls Varsity Basketball Coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Andrew Spurlock has been named girls varsity basketball coach at Westminster Schools of Augusta. Coach Spurlock succeeds his father, John Spurlock, in the role, who passed away suddenly on August 19, 2021. Spurlock joins the Lady Wildcats program with 10 years of coaching experience in schools in...

