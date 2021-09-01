Fields of Faith 2021 in Waukon to be headlined by former MLB star Darryl Strawberry October 6

Students from Waukon High School will join thousands of other youth and many others on athletic fields across the nation Wednesday, October 6 to share their Christian faith with fellow students and the general public for this year’s Fields of Faith event. The local event is now in its 10th year and will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Waukon High School football field Wednesday, October 6, or in the Waukon High School gym in the event of bad weather.