Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Calomese III joins Merrill Lynch Wealth Management as Market Executive for Silicon Valley, overseeing 102 financial advisors in three offices spanning San Jose and Carmel. Bringing nearly 30 years of wealth management expertise to the role, David manages approximately $24 billion for the region’s clients. He began his financial services career in Palo Alto, is a Stanford University graduate and is an active member of the local community. He will also be part of Bank of America’s Silicon Valley leadership team that integrates the full breath of Merrill, Private Bank & Bank of America resources for the region’s clients & communities. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment services specializing in goals-based wealth management, retirement planning, legacy & other life goals. Merrill is one of the largest wealth management businesses in the world, with approximately $3.1 trillion in client balances as of June 30, 2021.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Silicon Valley#Retirement Planning#San Jose#Stanford University#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
California Statebizjournals

PGT Innovations to acquire California window company in $126M deal

One of Tampa Bay's largest public companies has struck a deal to acquire a California company for $126 million. Window and door manufacturer PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) in Venice has signed an agreement to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows and Doors, in Clovis, California. Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT, said in an announcement that the deal would diversify and expand PGT's market presence on the West Coast.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Wells Fargo loses broker over policy change on international clients

A financial advisor seeking a new broker-dealer after her prior firm dropped its international business joined a company whose specialty is serving practices that have foreign clients. Paula Oddone left Wells Fargo Advisors after 18 years to join the Snowden Lane Partners branch in Coral Gables, Florida, her new firm...
Businessbizjournals

Eventus Systems looks to double its staff after raising $30M

Eventus Systems Inc. loves being in Austin, but its team is spread out globally. It's been that way from the start in 2015, making the pandemic-driven shift to remote work almost a non-factor as it has grown its team and boosted its revenue. The local startup, which develops financial risk...
Businessbizjournals

TruGreen adds Marriott, Nationwide exec to its C-suite

TruGreen has just added a new executive to its C-suite. The Memphis-based lawn care provider has tapped Rebecca Schoepfer to be its chief human resources officer. She'll lead the company’s HR initiatives, a responsibility that will include establishing and implementing various policies related to compensation, benefits, recruiting, talent management, training, and employee communication.
Businessbizjournals

Silicon Valley Bank expands investment bank into the tech sector

The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial Group, said Wednesday that it expanded its investment banking operations to serve the technology sector. Some may wonder what took it so long, given the bank's deep roots providing financial services to the tech industry. But SVB only created an investment banking arm through its acquisition of Leerink Partners in 2019. SVB Leerink had initially focused on healthcare and life sciences.
Credits & LoansPosted by
IBTimes

Bank Of America Unveils Program For Customers To Avoid More Overdraft Fees

Bank of America (BAC) is moving away from overdraft fees by debuting a new service that will allow customers to move money to prevent overdrafts, Yahoo Finance reports. The program is called Balance Connect and it will allow customers to link their checking account with as many as five other Bank of America accounts and transfer funds for a $12 fee. The firm also unveiled SafeBalance Banking in 2014 that doesn’t charge overdraft fees.
BusinessBBC

‘You will never be a CEO’

After time spent in Silicon Valley, Gillian Tee founded her first company in New York at the tender age of 28. She eventually returned home to Singapore and started Homage, a business to match healthcare workers with seniors and their families who need help. But Ms Tee says it’s not...
EconomyNBC San Diego

How the Office Will Be Different for Workers When They Return

While it's unclear when workers will fully return to offices, they will be encountering a new workplace environment, top economists say. The impact of hybrid work will be felt across several aspects of the workplace, including office layout and wages. "I think a lot of people are going to discover...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Businessbizjournals

HubSpot plans to nearly double its Cambridge HQ in 2022

In one of the first major headquarters upgrades by a Massachusetts public company post-pandemic, HubSpot Inc. plans to nearly double its Cambridge campus by leasing all of 2 Canal Park starting in late 2022. One of the largest public companies in the Bay State by headcount, the Cambridge-based sales and...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Microsoft acquires Australia-based video editing software startup with Seattle ties

Microsoft Corp. has bought an Australia-based video editing software startup with numerous ties to Seattle. Clipchamp, a company with 17 million users, grew during the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing video creation and editing tools to the masses. It also had partnerships that allowed Zoom and Google users to cut and trim calls and meetings. Registered users increased by 54% during the pandemic, the company reported in July.
Businessbizjournals

Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer

Digital-first beauty company Il Makiage has named Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from a 17-year stint at Goldman Sachs, where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. She will report to Il Makiage co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, and her appointment takes effect on September 20.
Madison, WIbizjournals

Madison's DataChat raises $25 million to grow its conversational data analytics platform

Madison data analytics software company DataChat Inc. has raised $25 million in Series A funding, according to a Tuesday announcement. The round was led by Redline Capital Management, which has offices in London and Luxembourg's capital Luxembourg City, and Anthos Capital, which has locations in California and Seattle. The lead investors from DataChat's $4 million seed round — Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepenthe Capital — also contributed to the Series A round.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

BofA debuts program to move further away from overdraft fees

Bank of America is taking another step away from overdraft fees. The lender, which is among the biggest collectors of such fees, debuted a new service that automatically moves customers’ money to avoid overdrafts. The program, Balance Connect, allows consumers to link their checking account with as many as five other Bank of America accounts and transfers available funds when needed for a $12 fee — lower than existing overdraft charges.
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Santa Fe biotech startup appoints new executive with decades of experience

Santa Fe biotechnology startups Avisa Diagnostics has appointed Richard Murray as its new chief medical officer. Murray brings more than two decades of industry experience to the newly-created position, according to the company. A news release from Avisa says he had practiced cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine. He most recently worked as a vice president at Merck, according to the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. Merck is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.
Businessbizjournals

Executive-level changes continue at Rackspace Technology

Leadership at Windcrest-based Rackspace Technology Inc. has again seen a change with six recent promotions and a few departures in its C-suite. Casey Shilling, Rackspace's (Nasdaq: RXT) current chief marketing officer, received a promotion in August. She was previously vice president of brand and global communications, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Scottsdale, AZbizjournals

Behind the deal: SmartRent CEO talks SPAC merger, IPO and next steps

The past few weeks have been busy for Lucas Haldeman, the founder and CEO of SmartRent in Scottsdale. The company he founded four years ago completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public on Aug. 24. He rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell on Aug. 25, SmartRent’s first day on the market, and today he’s back to building the company.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Adviser managing $300 million at Morgan Stanley joins LPL

Francis Ciocari is affiliating with the firm through super OSJ Gladstone Wealth Partners and will be opening an office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Francis Ciocari, who managed $300 million at Morgan Stanley in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, has gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial through Gladstone Wealth Partners, an office of supervisory jurisdiction for the firm.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Walker named CEO of North American Dental Group

Jonathan Walker has been promoted to the CEO position at North American Dental Group, a Pittsburgh-based dental service organization. Walker, who has been CFO, replaces Ken Cooper, who co-founded the company in 2008 and has led it from one clinic to 250 locations in 15 states including Pennsylvania. Cooper will become an advisor and focus on development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy