People on the Move

David Calomese III joins Merrill Lynch Wealth Management as Market Executive for Silicon Valley, overseeing 102 financial advisors in three offices spanning San Jose and Carmel. Bringing nearly 30 years of wealth management expertise to the role, David manages approximately $24 billion for the region’s clients. He began his financial services career in Palo Alto, is a Stanford University graduate and is an active member of the local community. He will also be part of Bank of America’s Silicon Valley leadership team that integrates the full breath of Merrill, Private Bank & Bank of America resources for the region’s clients & communities. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment services specializing in goals-based wealth management, retirement planning, legacy & other life goals. Merrill is one of the largest wealth management businesses in the world, with approximately $3.1 trillion in client balances as of June 30, 2021.