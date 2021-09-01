Boys Varsity Golf Team beats Nordonia 164 – 171
On Tuesday, August 31st, The Boys Varsity Golf Team defeated the Nordonia Knights in a nine hole match at Hinckley Hills Golf Course by a score of 164 to 171. The Bears were led by senior Daniel Mckee, who was the match medalist with a 38 on the front nine. Following closely behind was senior Jaden Duke firing a 39. Rounding out the scores for the Bears was David Swab 43, Garrett Polverine 44, Andrew Osowski 47 and Andrew Gold 48.northroyaltonathletics.com
