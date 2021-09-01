Boys Varsity Golf Team beats Nordonia 164 – 171

After playing 2 games in the first 25 days of the season, the Kougar Junior Varsity visited the Merrillville Pirates on Saturday morning excited and ready to play. The first 10 minutes of the contest were controlled by the visiting team as KV was able to possess the ball and create several opportunities to keep the Pirate defense scrambling. Finally, Shane Fentress was able to slip a pass through 2 defenders to the feet of Kaleb Toth who would open the scoring with his first goal of the season. Trailing by a goal, the shorthanded Pirates turned up the defensive pressure and relentlessly protected their goal as their goalkeeper successfully turned away chances by the Kougars. Following a save by the Pirate goalkeeper, he quickly played long ball that was able to find its way through the Kougar defense and on to the foot of Jovanni Martinez who beat the Kougar goalkeeper to tie the score at 1-1 going into halftime.