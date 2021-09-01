Senator Joni Ernst visits Postville as part of 99-County Tour ...

Senator Joni Ernst toured TransferMaster, a manufacturer of adjustable beds for hospitals and those with disabilities, in Postville Friday, August 20 as part of her annual 99-County Tour. Ernst learned about the company’s operations and discussed the challenges the business has faced and worked to overcome during its time in business in the small northeast Iowa community. Pictured above, left to right, during that visit are Gwen Rekow, Postville Mayor Leigh Rekow, Senator Joni Ernst, and TransferMaster Office Manager Heidi Meyer, Manager Chaim Abrahams and Production Manager Jason Meyer. Standard photo by Joe Moses.