New York City, NY

Hochul’s pot picks get the thumbs up

By Rebecca C. Lewis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe must-read daily newsletter for NY's political community. Making good on her promise, Gov. Kathy Hochul is moving forward the state’s recreational marijuana program after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo slow-walked implementation following legalization in March. The state Senate Wednesday night confirmed Hochul’s nominations of former Assembly Member Tremaine Wright to chair the Cannabis Control Board and cannabis advocate Christopher Alexander to serve as executive director of the new Office of Cannabis Management. The appointments are the first step towards legal sales, which are still over a year away and require those positions be filled before any regulations are set. “We are looking forward to your leadership and partnership, again, to make sure New York gets it right,” state Senate Majority Leader said.

