AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas House began debating Thursday, August 26, the controversial elections integrity bill that has been making national headlines for months. Lawmakers submitted 77 amendments. Republicans say they want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, while Democrats say there has been no widespread voter fraud and the bill makes it more difficult to vote. “This is serious and thoughtful legislation,” said Rep. Andrew Murr/R-Kerrville. “Members, this bill. There’s no reason for this bill,” said Rep. Rafael Anchia/D-Dallas. The Texas House debated the elections integrity bill for the first time since Democrats broke quorum at the end of...