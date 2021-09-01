September 1 Weekly Dubuque County COVID-19 Update

Since Sept. 1, 2021, the state reported an additional 11,907 COVID-19 cases, totaling 663,248 for the entire pandemic, an increase of 920 new cases statewide over the previous week. Also, 48 new deaths were reported by the state in the last seven days, 13 more than the previous week, totaling 7,865 for the entire pandemic. Currently, Becker County reported 95 active cases, an increase of 34 active cases since Sept. 1. Statewide COVID-19 data was not released on Labor Day and is also not being released on Saturdays and Sundays.