September 1 Weekly Dubuque County COVID-19 Update
COVID Testing Guidance; Dubuque County Board of Health Recommendations; 144 New Positive Individuals and 458 More Completed Vaccinations Since Aug. 25. As the need for COVID testing increases and the number of new COVID cases continues to increase in Dubuque County and surrounding counties, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team and local health care providers are asking residents to NOT visit hospital emergency departments for non-symptomatic COVID testing or for mild illnesses.dubuquecounty.org
