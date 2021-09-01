Cancel
Dubuque, IA

September 1 Weekly Dubuque County COVID-19 Update

 8 days ago

COVID Testing Guidance; Dubuque County Board of Health Recommendations; 144 New Positive Individuals and 458 More Completed Vaccinations Since Aug. 25. As the need for COVID testing increases and the number of new COVID cases continues to increase in Dubuque County and surrounding counties, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team and local health care providers are asking residents to NOT visit hospital emergency departments for non-symptomatic COVID testing or for mild illnesses.

A total of 144 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the week that ended Wednesday, a nearly identical count to the prior week. At least 30 cases are being reported in Dubuque County schools, as children made up 14% of the new cases in the county during that seven-day stretch. The percentage was markedly lower than the statewide average of 22% of new cases being in those 17 and younger.

