The gold markets have been relatively quiet during the trading session on Thursday as we await for the Nine Farm Payroll figures on Friday. The $1825 level has been important resistance before, and it certainly looks as if it continues to offer that same resistance. The $1835 level above is the top of that overall area, which causes quite a bit of hesitation. If we break above the $1835 level, then it is likely that the markets will continue to see a lot of momentum jumping into the market.