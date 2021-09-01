Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Cheese To Share (but you don't have to) will open with Marketplace at Avalon Park Sept. 18

By Scott Joseph
scottjosephorlando.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-anticipated Marketplace at Avalon Park has finally announced an opening date – Sept 18 – and when that date rolls around, Cheese to Share will be among the vendors in the upscale food hall. This will be a second location for Cheese to Share, which opened in Mount Dora...

www.scottjosephorlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeses#Avalon#Food Hall#Soups#Food Drink#Marketplace#Cheese To Share#Fondues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsscottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Ratatouilleland opens at Epcot, and more changes coming, plus other stuff

Everyone’s excited that La Creperie de Paris is finally opening in the Ratatouille-themed expansion at the France pavilion in Epcot. But there’s even bigger news that no one is talking about because no one knows about it yet. It involves Monsieur Paul, the upscale upstairs restaurant above the busier Chefs de France. Jérôme Bocuse, whose company, JBI, runs the place, gave me the details but told me fermer votre bouche about it. Luckily I don’t know what that means. I'll give you more information soon, but I can tell you that it will still be called Monsieur Paul when it reopens but it will have a new concept.
Restaurantsscottjosephorlando.com

RusTeak Thornton Park

I’m wondering if there’s a sign maker in town that keeps a template at the ready for the marquee that hangs on the corner of the building at 101 S. Eola Drive. It’s touted Mucho Tequila and Tacos, Muddy Waters, and most recently the Menagerie in the past 10 or so years.
Food & Drinkspdxmonthly.com

3 Outdoor Pop-Up Bars to Try Before Summer Ends

A lot of local bars have stepped up their outdoor game in the pandemic, but these summertime pop-ups are all outside, all the time, and they won’t be around forever. Started in 2015 and boasting an impressive can selection and all-day snack menu, this dog-friendly, all-ages beer garden along the MAX line on SW Yamhill Street is managed by the Hotel deLuxe (née Mallory), just across SW 15th. A short walk from Providence Park, it’s a great bet for a pre- or postgame stop on Timbers and Thorns match days, and a beer here is certainly cheaper than at the stadium. There’s mini-golf for $6 per person (no charge for hotel guests), while the cornhole and Jenga-esque giant block stacking game are free. The best part? When nature calls, 19th Hole patrons can walk across the street to use the bathroom off the glam hotel lobby, and get a dose of both classic Hollywood décor and the hotel’s air conditioning.
RestaurantsEater

Farmers Kitchen + Bar Opens Downtown With a Burst of Locally Sourced Eats

The Minnesota Farmers Union’s first restaurant just debuted in the former Spoonriver space, bringing the historic Mill District neighborhood a new sit-down spot for hyperlocal meats, cheeses, and produce. Farmers Kitchen + Bar opens as a coffee bar with caffeinated concoctions such as a State Fair maple cream nitro starting...
Restaurantsscottjosephorlando.com

Pico de Gallo Mexican Grill set to open at Marketplace at Avalon Park

Pico de Gallo Mexican Grill, one of the restaurants set to open at the Marketplace at Avalon Park on Sept. 18, is definitely a family business. Not so much a mom-and-pop affair as it is a sister-sister-husband-and-niece operation. The sisters are Heidsell Alarcon and Heidi Lopez, and they’ve been planning...
RecipesThe Southern

Taste | Cooking with coffee — more than just your morning jolt

The aroma pulls us out of bed in the morning. Warming notes of caramel and vanilla or maybe smoky chocolate waft through the house as the coffee maker kicks in to welcome a new day. For coffee lovers, this morning ritual not only tastes good, but provides a jolt of caffeine to get us moving.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Bread Cheese Is the Best Cheese You Haven't Tried Yet

With so many types of cheese out there, it can be difficult to tell what's worth a buy. But if you haven't tried bread cheese, you are missing out on a deliciously versatile variety. Based loosely on the Finnish cheese juustolepä, bread cheese is actually grain and gluten-free, but has a custardy bread-like texture with a toasted exterior and soft, creamy center.
Pittsburgh, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Irish Festival and A Fair in the Park Begin; ‘Rivers Don’t Know’ Opens; Pour at the Park (Fri., 9/10/21)

PITTSBURGH IRISH FESTIVAL— September 10 – 12, The Lots at Sandcastle. 1) Two rules of Irishness: (1) You do not have to be Irish to enjoy Irish things. (2) You might be more Irish than you think. This year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival is billed as the city’s “30th Annual Celtic Celebration”—and since scholars say the ancient Celts populated lands from Austria to Portugal, this takes in everybody from Sigmund Freud to Cristiano Ronaldo. They’d both have a blast at the Festival. Irish and Irish-ish musical acts perform constantly through the weekend. Headliners include Titanic favorites Gaelic Storm and the all-female Celtic rockers Screaming Orphans. Also on tap are local favorites like Corned Beef & Curry, Devilish Merry, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Dennis Doyle, The Wild Geese, Weekend at Blarneys, and Donnie Irish. plus at least three pipe bands (there is no such thing as too much bagpipes), and many more. In addition to music and dancing, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival has storytelling, arts and crafts, experts on Irish/Celtic culture and genealogy, etc., along with Irish foods, Irish whiskey, stout, and mead. The Festival is Irishness writ as large as it can be writ. Come one, come all. 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The Lots at Sandcastle, 1000 Sandcastle Dr., West Homestead. (M.V.)
RecipesYork Dispatch Online

Oven-fried crispy chicken tenders with a side of coleslaw

You don’t need a fryer or air fryer for these crispy, fried chicken tenders. They bake in minutes in your oven. The secret is to place them on a roasting rack over a baking tray so air circulates around all sides. Chicken tenders or tenderloin are part of the chicken breast and are attached to the underside of each chicken breast. They’re small and moist and are sold in most markets.
Recipesknuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
Danville, PADaily Item

Meal can be frozen, cooked in crockpot or microwave

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville. Kaitlyn: We’ve been super into freezer meals lately and it’s great to have them on hand. Now this didn’t really taste like a pizza, however it still tasted delicious.
RecipesFox11online.com

Sausage Pasta with Cider Cheese Sauce

1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, halved and sliced. 1 package (8 ounces) sliced baby portobello mushrooms. 10 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded (2 1/2 cups) This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Directions:. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Meanwhile, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a...
Recipesnews9.com

Lemon Tomato Basil Pasta

2-3 tablespoons olive oil (I use Colavita) In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the garlic and lemon zest in the oil for 1 minute. Add in the whole cherry tomatoes and the diced tomatoes to the oil and stir. Add the cooked pasta and continue to cook...
GardeningMinneapolis Star Tribune

Be an at-home mixologist and make your own shrubs

What's old is new again. Drinking vinegars, a vintage style of drink once considered a healthful tonic or a useful way to preserve a bounty of fruit, are back in a big way. Whether you call them shrubs (a name derived from the Arabic sharbah, which means "a drink"), squash, switchels or infusions, these refreshing nonalcoholic, fermented syrups are made from lushly ripe (or imperfect) fruit, sugar and vinegar. Fresh herbs or other aromatics, like ginger root, citrus zest and whole spices, can add complexity.
RecipesMy Fox 8

Building better breakfast habits with some easy recipes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — September is Build a Better Breakfast Month. Nutritionists believe a balanced breakfast can help control weight and improve mental clarity. Shannon Smith visited Brenner FIT, a pediatric weight management program led by experts at Brenner Children’s Hospital, to get some healthy breakfast recipes to start the day off right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy