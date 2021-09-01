Cheese To Share (but you don't have to) will open with Marketplace at Avalon Park Sept. 18

PITTSBURGH IRISH FESTIVAL— September 10 – 12, The Lots at Sandcastle. 1) Two rules of Irishness: (1) You do not have to be Irish to enjoy Irish things. (2) You might be more Irish than you think. This year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival is billed as the city’s “30th Annual Celtic Celebration”—and since scholars say the ancient Celts populated lands from Austria to Portugal, this takes in everybody from Sigmund Freud to Cristiano Ronaldo. They’d both have a blast at the Festival. Irish and Irish-ish musical acts perform constantly through the weekend. Headliners include Titanic favorites Gaelic Storm and the all-female Celtic rockers Screaming Orphans. Also on tap are local favorites like Corned Beef & Curry, Devilish Merry, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Dennis Doyle, The Wild Geese, Weekend at Blarneys, and Donnie Irish. plus at least three pipe bands (there is no such thing as too much bagpipes), and many more. In addition to music and dancing, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival has storytelling, arts and crafts, experts on Irish/Celtic culture and genealogy, etc., along with Irish foods, Irish whiskey, stout, and mead. The Festival is Irishness writ as large as it can be writ. Come one, come all. 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The Lots at Sandcastle, 1000 Sandcastle Dr., West Homestead. (M.V.)