Use This 2-Step Exercise to Find Out the Best Way to Manage Your Team

By David Finkel
Inc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a business owner and coach for over 25 years, I have worked with thousands of individuals across various industries and positions. All of them were looking to be better leaders and better managers for their teams. At the end of the day, that is what all business owners ultimately...

Mental HealthInc.com

How You Can Reward the Star Introverts on Your Team (and Why You Should)

The pandemic has proven that remote work models suit many companies and a large subsection of their employees. One group that has particularly benefited from this great awakening are the introverts among us. I consider myself a part of this group, and as businesses weigh a return to the workplace policy--either part or full time--you should consider how to retain and reward this quiet army of employees who flourished during the work-from-home mandates.
Educationcollegecandy.com

Find Your Passion: 5 Top Steps to Choosing the Right Major

Choosing a major can be stressful. You might have so many interests, but don’t know which one you’re passionate enough to make your career. Here are ways to find and declare a major that’s just right for you. Examine your interests. One of the most important things when choosing a...
Video GamesThrive Global

How To Find Your True Purpose in Life To Achieve Your Goals

You can’t chase your dreams if you don’t have a plan. It’s important to spend time designing and executing your dreams so you can make them a reality. A significant factor of success is finding a sense of purpose, an underlying reason for pursuing your goals. Finding your passion is...
Economywcbe.org

Finding Strength by Assessing Your Team – Part 1

The debut of a special sales-team-focused miniseries, co-produced by the Innovative Leadership Institute and Baker Communications Incorporated. Assessments can provide fresh insights into the strengths of your top sales performers -- and ways to build those strengths in the rest of your team. Allison Duquette of CampusLogic discusses her real-world use of assessment tools with her sales team...along with the refreshing surprises encountered along the way! Co-hosted by Maureen Metcalf and Joe DiDonato.
Career Development & Advicecobizmag.com

Effective methods to best manage a project team

Project management is reliant on good team management skills. You must instill empowerment and inspiration in your employees by demonstrating good leadership. You must maximize the team’s potential while making the team members feel as though they’re not being utilized to their greatest potential. There’s a gray area between not...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

4 Ways To Find Your Motivation At Work

The other day I had a client come to me with an all-too familiar dilemma: she had lost motivation at work, and in turn her happiness. Studies show employee motivation and happiness are inherently linked, so it was no surprise this client, Amanda, was so affected by her lack of motivation.
EconomyInc.com

8 Keys to Thriving Rather Than Struggling in the Face of Change

In my role as a business advisor, I find that most still resist change, especially change they can't control and did not choose, rather than accept it as the norm, and seek to capitalize on it. I believe that that by adopting a more positive change mindset, you can actually...
Lifestylethekatynews.com

How To Become A Personal Trainer: 6 Tips To Success

It takes time, patience, and discipline to create a successful career as a Personal Trainer. There are many steps to take to protect your health, maintain your certifications, find paying clients that fit into your schedule, and finally start earning an income- at least enough money to live on. But if you’re willing for the challenge of becoming a Personal Trainer and following these 6 tips, you’ll be well on your way!
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How To Meet The Right Connections For Your Career

I sat in my office and looked up at my client, Claire, as she looked incredibly overwhelmed. “Where do I begin?” she asked. As someone who’s coached hundreds of job seekers in finding their purpose and finding more job offers, I can promise you you’re not alone if the same question has popped into your mind.
Small BusinessInc.com

The Vital Lesson This Fast-Growth Founder Learned From Her Serial Entrepreneur Father

While hawking payment terminals out of the trunk of her car as a door-to-door salesperson and talking to customers about their pain points, Suneera Madhani figured out a way to simplify processing systems--which were typically expensive and had complicated fee structures. She pitched the idea to her bosses. When they laughed her off, she went home and talked to her dad, Ike Rehmetullah. "The first person that was like, 'go do this' was my dad," she says. Rehmetullah was "a small business owner by definition" who taught Madhani and her brother Sal some fundamental entrepreneurship lessons (like how to get a toilet clean in your store) and how to cater to a customer. His advice prompted the siblings to launch Fattmerchant, now Stax, in 2014. Stax now serves mid-market businesses and has raised $200 million in total capital. The Orlando-based company is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking No. 436 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 and No. 815 in 2021. Madhani says she couldn't have done any of it without her dad--and the power of "it." --As told to Gabrielle Bienasz.
EconomyInc.com

3 Reasons Why You Should Change Your Company's Goals In The Middle Of The Year

Most companies create yearly plans. But sometimes the plan you created for the year goes awry (the pandemic is an extreme example). Or the plan you created needs to change based on new information (something happens in the market, a competitor makes a move, etc.). Whatever the reason, there's a great quote about hiring that says, "Hire slow, fire fast." Changing plans should follow the same general idea: if you're going to pivot, think hard about how and why--and then once you make a decision, don't do it gradually. Do it fast.
Softwarelaguestlist.com

Manage Your Brand the Right Way With These Tips

Do you have a small business? Like people, brands have a reputation that needs to be established and maintained. Of course, brand identity starts with a name. Products and services are the body and mind of the brand. Therefore, it is crucial to use all five senses to approach new customers and keep your old ones. Your brand will continue to live, breathe and grow through its personality, which needs to be attractive, authentic, and credible. At the same time, as a business owner, you must maintain asset management while paying attention to budget efficiency and effectiveness. For example, you have to tackle the abolition of old assets and the circulation of new ones, as well as maintain accuracy and up-to-dateness. On that note, read the following tips to help you stay on top of your brand management.
YogaPosted by
Racine County Eye

Exercise Your Way: 5 Apps for Working Out Virtually Anywhere

Staying at home means transitioning activities away from public spaces and into your living room – and exercising is no exception. Adding a consistent workout routine to your day will give you more energy, strengthen your balance, and keep your mind engaged. With so many options for online workouts, you’ll find plenty of activities to keep your exercise routine fun and safe, all from the comfort of your own home! Read ahead to learn about five of the best platforms for your active lifestyle.
Workoutstheapopkavoice.com

Exciting Ways to Keep Your Exercise Routine Fresh and Engaging

We all know how important exercise is, and being active contributes to a healthier lifestyle, protects us from illness, and gives our mental health a much-needed boost. Yet, despite this, so many of us find it difficult to stick to a regular exercise routine and enjoy moving our bodies. Finding...
FitnessHouston Chronicle

How the hidden benefits of exercise affect your career

Q: I am getting ready to start a new job and am excited about the opportunity. However, during the summer, I started exercising and would like to continue it while working. My new job requires an early start in the morning when I use to exercise. What suggestions do you have in making a good impression at work while keeping up my exercise routine?

