Evelyn C. Klasna, 93 years and 10 months, of Bridgeport, NE, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, in her home with her loving family by her side. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. on Sat., September 4, 2021 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3 p.m. at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father James Joseph officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Hall in Spencer, NE, with burial to follow in the Klasna family plot at the National Cemetery west of Spencer. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice, All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport, or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spencer.