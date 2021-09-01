Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, NE

Evelyn C. Klasna

newsblade.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn C. Klasna, 93 years and 10 months, of Bridgeport, NE, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, in her home with her loving family by her side. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. on Sat., September 4, 2021 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3 p.m. at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father James Joseph officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall in Spencer, NE, with burial to follow in the Klasna family plot at the National Cemetery west of Spencer. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice, All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

www.newsblade.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, NE
City
Emmet, NE
State
Minnesota State
City
Butte, NE
City
Spencer, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Bridgeport, NE
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Kimball, NE
City
North Platte, NE
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Peter And Paul#Ne#Mass Of#All Souls Catholic Church#Regional West Hospice#Butte High School#Sd#The Us Air Force#Korean#The Us Postal Service#Continental#Pioneer Families#The Conoco Agency#The Altar Society#4 H Choirs#The Spencer Lions Club#The Wild Turkey Days King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Though no specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy