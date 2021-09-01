Cancel
Report: Steelers to Sign RB Jaylen Samuels to Practice Squad

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed running back Jaylen Samuels to their practice, squad according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Samuels, the team’s fifth-round draft pick in 2018. He was released on Tuesday, as the team made its final cuts to get down to a 53-man roster.

#Steelers#Practice Squad#Nfl Network#American Football
