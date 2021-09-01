Cancel
Maryville, MO

Sexual violence plaguing university campuses needs to end; support survivors

By The Editorial Staff
nwmissourinews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally at The Missourian, we cover issues pertaining to Northwest, Maryville and the surrounding area. However, we stand in solidarity with violence survivors and agree with those who organized the protests at Northwest: the Lambda Nu chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln needs to be banned, and more needs to be done, especially by men, to prevent sexual violence.

