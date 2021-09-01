Sexual violence plaguing university campuses needs to end; support survivors

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, Glen Young, assaulted another inmate, 23-year-old Gerardo Banda, on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC). Banda died after the attack, and local prosecutors are considering charges in the incident. Guards responded to the assaulted which “lasted approximately 15 seconds,” the DOC stated. Banda was taken by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City then flown by medical helicopter to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He passed away the next day. The incident occurred in the Close Custody Management Control Unit at the...