Pinson Valley senior quarterback Zach Pyron told AL.com Monday night that several factors went into his decision to decommit from Baylor over the weekend. “It’s just what me and my family felt was best,” he said. “A lot of factors were in play. The distance had something to do with it. The Big 12 shake up – not knowing what the conference will be like or who we might play. Those were some of the things we looked at.”