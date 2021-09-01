Cancel
NFL

Saints' season opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida recovery

By Yahoo! Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL announced on Wednesday that the New Orleans Saints' season opener against the Green Bay Packers has been moved from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to Jacksonville due to the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field, which is normally the home...

NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Saints? WR Marquez Callaway Breakout Season? | New Orleans Saints Rumors

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons Packers will win 2022 Super Bowl: Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur combo is too deadly

The Packers were the talk of the 2021 offseason thanks to their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, long refusing to commit to his place in Green Bay. Now, the Rodgers drama is old news, with the signal-caller back in the saddle for at least one more year in green and yellow. In a way, all the focus on his situation seems to have diverted attention from the Packers as a whole. This is a team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, and they're returning the QB-head coach pairing that led the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2020, when said QB won league MVP.

