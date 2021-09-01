Letter to the Editor (Sep. 1)

During our first visit to NIWOT my 82-year-old husband took a walk to the local market, sat down with a cup of coffee and worked on his Sudoku. Beside him was a group of young teens all eager to talk about school. Suddenly it went quiet and as he proceeded to leave, they gathered around him to APOLOGIZE!! for being so noisy, and not giving him the space and quiet and, proceeded to gift him with a muffin. WHAT AN IMPRESSION Niwot had on him. Bravo to the parents who raised these thoughtful teens. Says a lot about your community! Thank you, ladies.....keep being aware and KIND. We will soon return and have told MANY about this sweet gesture.