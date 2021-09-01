How To Prepare Your Child for a Trip to the Dentist

ST. LOUIS – With the start of school and progress on a COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years of age, many children may have fears of being vaccinated. In the first year or two of life, babies get a lot of vaccinations, but it’s not until they get a bit older that fear may set in. So, what can parents do to prepare their child before a visit to the pediatrician when they know they will be getting a vaccine? Much depends upon the age of your child and their reaction to shots in the past.