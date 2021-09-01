Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How To Prepare Your Child for a Trip to the Dentist

csun.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in a local Calgary area, you must ensure your child has access to comprehensive dental care. Even though children can get nervous before they go to the dentist, there are ways you can make your child more comfortable. So, if your child has an appointment coming up with a local dentist, how can you make sure they are prepared? Take a look at several essential tips below, and make sure your child is ready for the dentist!

sundial.csun.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Trip To The Dentist#Cosmic Press#Daily Sundial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Saint Louis, MOFOX2now.com

How to help your child through vaccinations at doctor’s appointments

ST. LOUIS – With the start of school and progress on a COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years of age, many children may have fears of being vaccinated. In the first year or two of life, babies get a lot of vaccinations, but it’s not until they get a bit older that fear may set in. So, what can parents do to prepare their child before a visit to the pediatrician when they know they will be getting a vaccine? Much depends upon the age of your child and their reaction to shots in the past.
Kidsmayfield-messenger.com

Kids and COVID-19

Pediatrician encourages parents to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, especially for children under 12. Health care leaders are concerned at how rapidly the virus is spreading, especially among those who can't get vaccinated — like kids under 12.
KidsWSJM

State Urges Parents To Get Kids Caught Up On Routine Vaccinations

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging parents to get their kids up to date on all of the routine vaccinations they’ll need for the start of school. Spokesperson Lynn Sutfin tells WSJM News kids have fallen behind. “During the pandemic, perhaps some of those routine checkups...
Kidsdistrictadministration.com

10 ways parents are feeling about vaccinating their kids, wearing masks

Close to half of parents of unvaccinated teens report that their kids are hesitant about inoculations while some parents of younger children plan to wait even after FDA approves the shot for all Americans. Across the country, a growing number of states and hundreds of districts are mandating masks but...
KidsPosted by
Axios

The health case for getting kids back to school in person

Parents are much more likely to report their kids are experiencing negative effects if they are going to school virtually during the pandemic than if they attend school in person. Why it matters: The new findings from the KFF Vaccine Monitor underscore the importance of keeping kids in school in...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

SSM Health: How to properly fit your child’s backpack

MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever noticed a child struggling with a heavy backpack? Odds are that backpack was too big, which could lead to pain, injuries, or even disruption to proper posture. If you’re questioning how to be sure your child has the right type of backpack, SSM Health Nurse Practitioner Jim Plasky offers up a general rule of thumb.
KidsVoice News

Working together to get our kids back to school

Here we are, staring down the barrel of COVID again. It’s been a difficult year for all of us. No one has fully escaped the burden of trying to make choices that impact our health and the health of others. The vast amount of uncertainly, misinformation and real-time adjustments of guidance has all of us weary and confused.
KidsPosted by
100.5 The River

How Do Parents Handle Sick Kid Or Keep Them From School?

With kids going back to school and flu season right around the corner, when do you keep them home from school or have them get a COVID-19 test?. With kids under 12 not yet allowed to get vaccinated, and having a son who is 8 years old, there is still a lot up in the air about when to keep him from school or when he should be tested for COVID-19 since the flu and coronavirus share the same symptoms.
Kidslasentinel.net

Things Parents Should Know Sending Their Kids Back to School

For the first time since March 2020, millions of students, pre-kindergarten to high school seniors, will be attending in-person classes. Aside from attending class, they will be also participating in extracurricular activities, like sports, music and clubs. Parents have many concerns and questions. Howard University News Service reached out to five physicians for answers, Dr. Hadie Shariat, pediatrician, Howard University Hospital; Dr. Katherine Hager, Infectious Disease Fellow, Howard University Hospital; Dr. Catherine Marshall, pediatrician at Balboa Pediatrics; Dr. Andrea Goings, pediatrician, Baby Doc House Calls, and Dr. Stacey Eadie, pediatrician at her own private practice, Peds in a Pod.
KidsCNN

Here's how to prevent your children from refusing to go to school

(CNN) — Shortly after school starts every year, I receive calls from concerned parents of teens and tweens indicating that their child simply refuses to go to school. These are not kids demanding mental health days. "School refusing" kids do not refuse for just a day or two, but for weeks, months, sometimes semesters on end.
KidsWTHI

Some kids don't want to return to in-person schooling

Taliyah Rice returns next week for her final year of high school in suburban Chicago. She's anxious about going back to in-person learning, but it has little to do with coronavirus fears or first-day jitters. Taliyah is mostly worried about facing social pressures she hasn't had to deal with in...
Sciencemichiganradio.org

Pediatricians offer back-to-school advice for parents anxious about COVID

The number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 in Michigan nearly doubled over the last week from 11 to 20. That’s a small fraction of the pediatric hospitalizations for the virus across the country, which reached a peak on Saturday at 19,000. Despite a relatively low number of severe COVID cases...
Martin County, FLWPBF News 25

COVID and kids: How to help keep your child safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast are seeing a spike in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19. Dr. Genon Wicina, who is the chairperson for the Department of Pediatrics at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, said most of the pediatric patients she sees are being treated at home and she's thankful for that.
Kidspix11.com

Tips to ease your kids back into school

As kids head back to school there’s always some jitters, but this year may be different. Many kids may be feeling anxious about going back to the classroom after being taught remotely for the last year. Dr. Patrice Reives-Bright, from Fidelis Care walks us through some steps that will help...
KidsParents Magazine

Why Your Child Bites Their Nails and How to Help Them Stop

Nail biting is unsightly, and it can lead to skin damage, infections, and other health risks. Here’s how to help your child stop the bad habit once and for all. Nail biting is a common habit during childhood. But although it can be frustrating for parents, it's often harmless, and kids usually outgrow it over time. "A lot of kids stop biting their nails as they age and start to look around and see that other people aren't doing it," says David Hill, M.D., adjunct assistant professor of pediatrics at University of North Carolina School of Medicine and author of Dad to Dad: Parenting Like a Pro and Co-Parenting Through Separation and Divorce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy