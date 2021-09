CHEYENNE, Wyo. – An annual event returns later this month with goats making their way to Cheyenne to chow down on grass and weeds along Dry Creek and Crow Creek. “As they graze, the goats eat the vegetation, including noxious weeds, which helps reduce vegetation in floodways. Utilizing goats for this purpose is also substantially less expensive than human labor,” the city of Cheyenne stated.