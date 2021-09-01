No Man’s Sky Frontiers Update Gives Base Building an Overhaul to Put You in Charge of Your Own Procedurally Generated Settlement

Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.