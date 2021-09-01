Cancel
Grapevine, TX

9/11 20th Anniversary Day of Remembrance Ceremony & WWII D Day Aircraft Flyover

The City of Grapevine in collaboration with American Airlines flight crewmembers will host our annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 7:30am. This remembrance ceremony will be live-streamed on this Facebook platform. Parking and space will be extremely limited. We invite you to join us virtually as we reflect and remember those who perished on this date 20 years ago.

grapevine.bubblelife.com

