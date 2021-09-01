How the Church Grows
Some churches are growing. Some are treading water. And some are dying. Wise pastors want their church to grow. So what is the key to healthy church growth?. Healthy growth is a steady increase in the number of people who get connected to Jesus. This connection occurs when a person surrenders his life to Jesus. Growth in the number of people who simply “join” the church must never be the primary goal. Joining the church can, of course, be the initial step toward surrendering one’s life to Jesus.opelikaobserver.com
