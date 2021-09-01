❗ Flash Flood Warning Issued for Schuylkill County until 6 pm

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegheny; Washington The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 605 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McMurray, McKeesport, Shaler Township, West Mifflin, North Side Pittsburgh, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Wilkinsburg, Whitehall, South Park Township, Robinson Township, Munhall, Jefferson Hills, Brentwood and Swissvale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
