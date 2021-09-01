Cancel
❗ Flash Flood Warning Issued for Schuylkill County until 6 pm

By Canary Newswire
coalregioncanary.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis alert was cancelled at 5:45 p.m. by National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Schuylkill County until 6 p.m. National Weather Service issued the Warning at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain from former Hurricane Ida has already begun inundating the area, causing closed roadways due to flooding and trees down.

#Flash Flood Warning#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
