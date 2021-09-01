Cancel
Saints enter 2021 with plenty of uncertainty, and intrigue

By Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There’ll be no shortage of intrigue surrounding the New Orleans Saints’ first season in 15 years without all-time leading passer Drew Brees. They’re trying to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season and still have many players from the previous four. They include running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Michael Thomas, most of the offensive line, defensive end Cam Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Their new starting quarterback is 2015 first overall draft choice Jameis Winston as he relaunches his career. But Hurricane Ida brought another challenge. The Saints enter the regular season temporarily displaced to Dallas.

