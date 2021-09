The world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Disease is coming back in October, and you can participate. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to the Seaport on October 23. The two-mile walk through Lower Manhattan helps raise money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk starts at 89 South Street, but will include options for online participation and walks in your local neighborhood due to Covid. The in-person event will encourage social distancing and masks for extra safety.