NFL

Jaguars have college feel amid Meyer’s methods, missteps

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer’s first NFL season is also his first taste of real football since the end of the 2018 season. It’s what he knows. It’s what he loves. It’s what he does best. And he’s running the Jacksonville Jaguars much like he did his successful college programs: Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He asks players to jog onto the practice field. He puts guys in competitive situations every chance he gets. He charts winners and losers for every drill. He gives no one a day off. It’s no doubt demanding. Players are counting on it being equally rewarding.

