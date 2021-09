“Time = life; therefore, waste your time and waste of your life, or master your time and master your life.” — Alan Lakein. One of the most common challenges faced by entrepreneurs is a lack of time. Knowing this information, why is it that some entrepreneurs are so much more productive than others when we all share the same 24 hours in a day? Is it because some entrepreneurs use time management tools to keep them on track? Or is it because they simply have a high level of awareness and respect for their own time? Let’s explore these questions.