Assistant Director of Marketing, Content and Social Media

Mahmoud Shehada is a successful man who creates success in every step of his life due to his hard-work. Now he is one of the most successful entrepreneurs. He gave many ideas in the business field and engaged investors to accelerate business and for business growth purposes in a beneficial way. Mahmoud Shehada is a passionate person, not only in business as well as his interest in singing. During his tenure at SIC, Mahmoud made a strong bond with the regulator by achieving all the requirements in submission and also served his services as CEO at Strategic Investment Capital. Mahmoud completed his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and obtained Executive Degree in Private Equity and Venture Capital from Harvard University in Boston.