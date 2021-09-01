Assistant Director of Marketing, Content and Social Media
Felician University is presently seeking a dynamic, experienced professional to serve as the Assistant Director for Marketing, Content and Social Media. The Assistant Director provides support to the Associate Director of Marketing in managing the daily flow of tasks and long-term projects and works to advance the marketing strategy of the University. S/he will conduct independent research, coordinate with stakeholders, and organize workflow to manage multiple tasks at one time and see them to completion, exercising flexibility and creativity in meeting challenging deadlines and changing priorities.felician.edu
Comments / 0