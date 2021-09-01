Cancel
Laramie County, WY

NWS: Afternoon, evening thunderstorms could bring heavy rain to Laramie County on Wednesday

By John Roedel
capcity.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says that residents of Laramie County could be seeing some much-needed rainfall this afternoon and evening. Weather officials say that scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today and tonight across much of southeast Wyoming. Severe storms are not expected, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible with some storms.

