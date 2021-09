DIXIE VALLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled to save homes from the Dixie Fire’s unrelenting wall of flames in the Dixie Valley early Monday as the wildfire continued its southeastern march into the massive burn scar left over from July’s Beckwourth Complex fire. As of Monday morning, the fire’s burn zone had grown to 910,495 acres and was 57% contained. Along its southeastern edge, the fire had rolled into the burn scar from the Sugar Fire which was part of the Beckwourth Complex blaze — lightning ignited wildfires that burned 105,670 acres. There’s also been one death during the firefight. U.S....