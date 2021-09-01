Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Fitness at the Fountain

laduenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis September, get your sweat on for FREE in the Central West End!. Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., grab a mat, towel, and water bottle and head to the Maryland Plaza Fountain for a variety of workouts that everyone will enjoy, including barre, yoga, and pilates. All classes are led by certified instructors from some of the CWE’s (and surrounding areas) most popular studios, including Pure Barre CWE, The St. Louis Pilates Lab, and Practicing Yoga. This is a great way to try out classes you’ve been curious about!

www.laduenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Maryland State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#The Fountain#Cwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. Onrovided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
CelebritiesCNN

Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead

(CNN) — Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's "The Wire," has died. He was 54. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment, a law enforcement official told CNN. Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the official said.
Posted by
CNN

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the battered face of French New Wave cinema, dies aged 88

The legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said on Monday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. The son of French sculptor Paul Belmondo and painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard, Belmondo was born into an artistic family in Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1933, Reuters reports. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy