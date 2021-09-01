Fitness at the Fountain

This September, get your sweat on for FREE in the Central West End!. Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., grab a mat, towel, and water bottle and head to the Maryland Plaza Fountain for a variety of workouts that everyone will enjoy, including barre, yoga, and pilates. All classes are led by certified instructors from some of the CWE’s (and surrounding areas) most popular studios, including Pure Barre CWE, The St. Louis Pilates Lab, and Practicing Yoga. This is a great way to try out classes you’ve been curious about!