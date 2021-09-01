Cancel
Technology

Google Cloud, C3 AI Create Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise AI

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC3 AI and Google Cloud announced a new partnership to help organizations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence solutions. “Combining the innovation, leadership, scale, and go-to-market expertise of Google Cloud with the substantial business value delivered from C3 AI applications, this partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel.

