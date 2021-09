The plight of the least among us becomes more evident in a drought. There are those who say indoor plumbing is the hallmark of civilization, yet coho salmon might call our plumbing habits uncivilized. And not only the coho but the myriad denizens of the riparian forests and coastal flora and fauna downstream of our dams and pipelines. They, too, yearn for freshwater and in the same volumes their ancestors enjoyed for millennia.