T. Graham Brown Welcomes Ricky Skaggs As His Guest On September’s Live Wire On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 Starting Wednesday, September 1 at 10/9c

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith continued airings throughout September, T. Graham Brown’s Live Wire. will feature live cuts from artists including Marty Stuart, Delbert McClinton,. plus an exclusive interview and live cuts from Ricky Skaggs. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new...

