Carlisle, MA

Letters 09-03-21

carlislemosquito.org
 8 days ago

My remarks probably won't reach the persons they should: they are probably mostly "Out-of-Towners." However, I'm a dog walker (my dog, I'm not an official "Paid Walker!"). I walk mainly on my street and one adjoining one. They are not main roads; however, many cyclists cut through this way coming from Rte 225 and heading to Concord, and, of course, vice-versa. I sometimes wonder if they even see me because they never call out to say, "Coming by!" or "Coming up behind you!" I think that would be considered common courtesy. As I said, I'm walking my dog (on leash) and he is a very well-behaved dog. However, he is "disturbed" by chipmunks, not squirrels, only chippies, and will suddenly attempt to chase. If this happens on my side of the road, there's no problem. BUT if the object of his attention is on the opposite side of the road, he can suddenly attempt to dart across. As I said, he's on leash so it doesn't take much imagination to visualize the scenario. I can hear a car or truck but a bicycle is soundless.

