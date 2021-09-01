Cancel
Leader Sykes, Sen. Sykes issue statement as Redistricting Commission misses Sept. 1 map deadline

ohiohouse.gov
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS– Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair Sen. Vernon Sykes (D-Akron) and House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) issued a statement today after the Redistricting Commission failed to meet its constitutional duty to release, hold three hearings on, and adopt a state legislative district map by Sept. 1. Even though other maps have been presented to the Commission, the Commission itself has neither produced nor worked on one, and co-chair Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has not given a date that the Commission will propose a map for review.

