Celebrating the Renewed Commitment to U.S. – Ukraine Science and Technology Cooperation

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a particular pleasure to be able to welcome Foreign Minister Soreide. Ine, it’s so good to have you here. We’ve actually spent a fair bit of time together in the last six or seven months – in Brussels, at NATO, on the phone, in constant communication – and it’s really a reflection of the fact that our partnership with Norway is one of the most vital and important that we have. And we’ve seen that reflected in many places, in many ways around the world, but no more so than just in the last couple of weeks at the airport in Kabul, where Norway led the field hospital that, among other things, took care of those who were wounded in the terrorist attack on the airport – something that we will never forget, along with the partnership that we’ve had for more than 20 years now in Afghanistan and in many other places around the world.