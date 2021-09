I'm watching everyone climb dozens of milk crates. I can't be the only one wondering where the the heck they call came from. If you spent even the smallest amount of time on the internet last week you most likely saw the newest challenge on Tik Tok. It's called the Milk Crate Challenge and it's sweeping the nation. If you haven't seen any of the videos they feature the challenger climbing empty milk crates that are progressively stacked higher and higher. The object is to make it across the stacks without falling down.