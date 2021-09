My Hero Academia has revealed All For One's closest ally with the newest episode of the series! The fifth season is now in the midst of a special villain focused arc all about Tomura Shigaraki, and with the start of My Villain Academia we have learned Shigaraki's main challenge going forward will be to truly become All For One's successor now that the villain has been imprisoned in Tartarus. This is not only our best look into Shigaraki himself, but it's also our best look into All For One and his past as well.