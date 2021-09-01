Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

AP Source: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely

By JOE REEDY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters.

The MLB Network’s policy making it mandatory for all employees to be vaccinated took effect Wednesday. Smoltz and Leiter will still do analysis for studio shows, but it will be remotely instead of from the network’s Secaucus, New Jersey, studio.

The New York Post was the first to report the story. MLB Network declined to comment in an email to the AP.

Smoltz, 54, is also the lead analyst on Fox’s coverage of the MLB, making the calls on the biggest games, including the World Series.

Leiter, 55, is also a Mets advisor.

Leiter has been a part of MLB Network since it went on the air in 2009. Smoltz joined MLB Network the following year and has been a part of Fox’s top MLB team since 2016.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

560K+
Followers
308K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
John Smoltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network#Ap Source#Mlb Network#The Mlb Network#The New York Post#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías faces Giants, Cubs COVID woes

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (15-3, 3.17 ERA) starts against San Francisco for the fifth time this year — he’s 1-1 so far, and was tagged for season highs for seven runs and 11 hits by the Giants on May 29. Urías...
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ellis, O's 9 outs from MLB record 9th no-hitter vs Yanks

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are nine outs away from finishing a record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season in a game at Yankee Stadium. Rookie right-hander Chris Ellis held New York without a hit over five innings Saturday in his third major league start and was pulled after throwing a career-high 92 pitches. The 28-year-old allowed several hard-hit balls but none that dropped for hits.
MLBFOX Sports

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins: Win $1,000 for free with MLB Super 6

They are the team that plays in the ugly dome that’s usually half-filled, with the small payroll and the interchangeable parts. America could fall in love with the Tampa Bay Rays very easily, however. Every conversation about the AL East usually begins with "the Yanks and the Sawks," a testament...
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1905  Frank Smith of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers in a 15-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. The score is the most lopsided margin of victory for a no-hitter in AL history. 1912  Smokey Joe Wood of the Red...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Diego Castillo Making a Case for 2022 MLB Time

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***. Pittsburgh Pirates infield prospect Diego Castillo is having a strong year in the upper minor leagues, making a strong case to be a regular early in the 2022 season. In late July the Pittsburgh Pirates traded right-handed reliever Clay Holmes...
MLBFakeTeams

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report for Week 23: The pickup of the Wick

Each weekend, we discuss the saves situations for all 30 teams in the league, with a special emphasis on who is trending up and who is slipping. This week, Rowan Wick and Carlos Estevez have apparently taken over closer duties in Chicago and Colorado, respectively. Arrow Up:. Rowan Wick, Chicago...
MLBBuffalo News

Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses. 1. San Francisco Giants. Won opener of showdown vs. Dodgers on replay review of 11th-inning error. (1) 2. Tampa Bay Rays. Cruising in AL East on 102-win pace. (2) 3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Preposterous run differential of plus-212. (3) 4. Milwaukee Brewers....
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

Today's slate is extremely thin when it comes to pitching, but at least we have Coors Field and Jon Lester to brighten our disposition on the hitting side. If you haven't yet read my primer on how weather can give you a MASSIVE edge in fantasy baseball, be sure to check that out now, as it will help provide context for my player evaluations each week.
MLBFOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Giants make a statement vs. rival Dodgers

You can feel the tension rising across Major League Baseball. Division races are getting tighter and the wild-card races are spectacular. It is now September, meaning we are coming down the home stretch of the MLB regular season. Let’s take a look at the updated power rankings. From the lowly...
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (September 6)

We have one month remaining in the regular season, and we’re looking at some tight races down the stretch. Giants lose then reclaim first-place in the NL West after weekend series against the Dodgers. Royals’ Salvador Perez has become the first catcher since Javy Lopez in 2003 to hit 40...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays hit record-tying six homers in blasting Twins

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays flexed the muscle of their majors-leading offense Saturday, blasting a team-record-tying six home runs in an 11-4 beating of the Twins. More impressively, the six homers came from six different hitters, a team record. Yandy Diaz and Jordan Luplow went deep in the second, Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena in the third, and Nelson Cruz and Brandon Lowe in the fourth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy