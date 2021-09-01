Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Vaccinated City Employees to Receive Vaccine Stipend

Posted by 
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
 8 days ago

This evening, the Tulsa City Council approved an Employee Vaccine Stipend Program to help increase vaccination rates among City of Tulsa employees.

Employees who are fully vaccinated by October 15, 2021, will receive a $250 stipend.

Beginning November 1, 2021, every vaccinated employee in a City department in which at least 70 percent of its team members are vaccinated, will receive an additional $250 stipend, which would result in a total of a $500 stipend for vaccinated individuals in departments with a more than 70 percent vaccination rate.

Funding for this program totals nearly $1.8 million, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“As the employer of essential front-line workers, it’s our duty to protect City employees and their ability to serve Tulsans throughout this pandemic,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I am thankful for the Tulsa City Council’s support of this effort and I am eager to see an increased vaccination rate among our employees.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

51
Followers
502
Post
185
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa /ˈtʌlsə/ is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States. As of July 2019

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stipend#Vaccinations#Vaccinated City Employees#American Rescue Plan Act#Tulsans#The Tulsa City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy