Vaccinated City Employees to Receive Vaccine Stipend

This evening, the Tulsa City Council approved an Employee Vaccine Stipend Program to help increase vaccination rates among City of Tulsa employees.

Employees who are fully vaccinated by October 15, 2021, will receive a $250 stipend.

Beginning November 1, 2021, every vaccinated employee in a City department in which at least 70 percent of its team members are vaccinated, will receive an additional $250 stipend, which would result in a total of a $500 stipend for vaccinated individuals in departments with a more than 70 percent vaccination rate.

Funding for this program totals nearly $1.8 million, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“As the employer of essential front-line workers, it’s our duty to protect City employees and their ability to serve Tulsans throughout this pandemic,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I am thankful for the Tulsa City Council’s support of this effort and I am eager to see an increased vaccination rate among our employees.”